As residents in Southern California’s mountains dig out from a series of winter storms that dumped several feet of snow, a warmer storm is headed for the region that is expected to bring rain to some higher elevations. Experts believe it could be a pattern that melts away some of California’s impressive mountain snow.

At a news briefing Friday, managers with California’s Department of Water Resources said the warm storm headed for California could bring rain to elevations between 3,000 and 5,000 feet.

“With this warm storm that’s coming, a lot of it will melt the low to mid-elevation snow and we should see an increased amount in the runoff but nothing that the reservoir shouldn’t be able to capture,” Sean de Guzman, DWR’s Manager of Snow Surveys and Water Supply said.

De Guzman said the critical snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountain range isn’t likely to be impacted.

“It would need to be really warm to melt a lot of the snow,” de Guzman said. “This snowpack is a cold snowpack, so if we have a cold snowpack, it takes a lot of energy to warm this thing up and generate a lot of runoff.”

He explained that the snowpack typically won’t start melting until April 1, when it’s at its peak.

The long-range forecast calls for above-average precipitation in California through March.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, said on Twitter that should a significant warm atmospheric river event occur,” in California, it could pose a significant flood threat. However, he said that is “speculation at this early juncture” since the present odds of such an epic warm happening are about one in five.

As of Friday, California’s snow water equivalent was 190% of the average for March 3 and 171% of the full season average. Snow water equivalent is a hydrology term for water depth if the snow were liquid.

The storm also improved drought conditions across the state, but experts caution residents against thinking the yearslong drought is over in California.