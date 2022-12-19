Willie McGinest attends the 8th Annual NFL Honors at The Fox Theatre on February 2, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Former NFL star and California native Willie McGinest was booked into a Los Angeles jail Monday morning in connection with an alleged assault that occurred at a nightclub earlier this month, authorities said.

The former New England Patriots linebacker visited the West Hollywood Sheriff’s station Monday morning to provide a statement about the incident, which occurred on Dec. 9 in the 7900 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

At the end of the interview, McGinest was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. He posted the $30,000 bond and was released from custody at 9:46 a.m.

McGinest, 51, attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School and played football for the University of Southern California before he was drafted by the New England Patriots in the 1994 NFL Draft.

Over 15 seasons in the National Football League, McGinest won three Super Bowls with New England and played in two Pro Bowls.

He finished his career with the Cleveland Browns.

McGinest is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 21 at 8:30 a.m.