Wineries are reopening across California, with owners cautiously optimistic

Though it might seem incongruous to scout out chardonnay during social upheaval and a pandemic, wineries are reopening across California, and their owners and analysts appear cautiously optimistic about future sales and atmospherics.

For now.

On opening day at Sonoma’s Buena Vista Winery, a couple biked to the historic vineyard’s gates and was greeted with a wave by the winery’s owner, Jean Charles Boisset, and a man dressed as “Count” Agoston Haraszthy, the 19th century Hungarian founder of the winery.

Waiters and hospitality workers buzzed in and out of the Press House, the winery’s 1862 landmark bar and restaurant. They were masked and maintained a safe distance from one another and their restless, anxiously excited guests, who’ve been cooped up at home for weeks as a result of the state’s shelter-in-place orders.

