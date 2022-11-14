A lottery ticket worth $41 million was sold in Sacramento, according to the California Lottery.

The California Lottery said the SuperLotto Plus ticket from Saturday’s drawing was purchased at a Chevron located at 2500 Fulton Avenue.

The winning numbers were 2-5-17-40-46 with the Mega Ball number 1.

Currently, the California Lottery does not know who the winner is, but that person has 180 days from the day of the draw to come forward and claim the prize.

For selling the winning ticket, the gas station received a $205,000 bonus, California Lottery said.

This is the second time in less than a week that someone from California hit a multimillion-dollar jackpot. On Nov. 8, a player from Southern California won the largest jackpot in lottery history, according to the California Lottery.