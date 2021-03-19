With 1.2 million signatures validated, Newsom recall effort draws closer to triggering election

An effort to trigger a recall election to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office could qualify for the statewide ballot before next month’s deadline, according to a report released Friday by state elections officials.

The report shows almost 1.2 million voter signatures on recall petitions had been validated as of last week — just shy of the roughly 1.5 million signatures needed to qualify the recall measure. An additional 380,000 signatures had been received by elections officials but not yet reviewed.

But backers of the recall effort say they have since submitted even more petitions, bringing the total to some 2.1 million signatures. Though elections officials have until April 29 to complete their review, the new report issued by Secretary of State Shirley Weber shows signatures being reviewed at a rate that could reach the needed threshold early next month.

Newsom, who took office more than two years ago, said this week that he believes the recall measure will qualify. The election, in which voters would be asked whether to remove the governor and who on a list of replacement candidates would replace him, could be held this year.

