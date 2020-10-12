With federal aid stalled, California is unlikely to get money to offset budget cuts

In this May 26, 2020, file photo, members of the state Assembly meet to discuss the state budget at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)

California is unlikely to get money to offset budget cuts worth billions of dollars with new coronavirus aid talks stalled in Congress.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and state lawmakers included more than $11 billion in cuts and deferrals in the state budget.

But those cuts would vanish if the federal government sent the state more money by Oct. 15, which is Thursday.

California’s public schools, colleges, universities and state workers’ salaries all stand to be hit.

Newsom said he is still hopeful for more federal money.

The cuts have hit the court system particularly hard and some already have taken action. Riverside County Superior Court announced it would shut down for one day per month through June.