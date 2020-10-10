With lessons learned from deadly wildfires, Sonoma County improves evacuation planning

The remains of the guest houses at Calistoga Ranch smoulder after the Glass Fire passed through in, Calistoga, Napa Valley, California on Sept. 30, 2020. (SAMUEL CORUM/AFP via Getty Images)

When wildfire evacuations were ordered in and around Santa Rosa recently, the smoke and chaos reminded many of the terrible firestorm that had killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes three years earlier.

But unlike that earlier fire — when first responders were overwhelmed and emergency officials were hesitant to order evacuations — this year was different. Emergency information was broadcast via TV, radio and the internet. Many cellphones buzzed and beeped, while sirens blared and police darted door to door knocking and shouting for residents to get out.

Though damage from the Glass fire is still being assessed, it is clear that during its night run on Sept. 27, fewer homes were destroyed, compared with the 2017 firestorm. And, more significantly, nobody was killed. While less-severe fire conditions certainly played a role — the blaze started earlier in the evening with winds topping out at 65 mph instead of more than 80 mph in 2017 — officials say the community’s preparedness was also key in things running more smoothly.

“Sonoma County — literally trial by fire,” said Susan Gorin, the county chair and 1st District supervisor, who lost her Oakmont home in the 2017 Tubbs fire. “We are seasoned and eager to share our expertise and information.”

