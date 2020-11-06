With new majority, Democratic San Diego County supervisors plan to bring change

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

San Diego Democrats have made major strides over the last decade to expand their influence in local politics, but one goal that has long evaded their grasp has been a majority on the county Board of Supervisors.

That appears to have finally changed.

With 370,000 ballots outstanding Wednesday, Democrats have already captured a second seat on the five-member board while building a seemingly insurmountable lead in the race for a third seat.

In the District 3 race, which includes coastal San Diego, Solana Beach, Encinitas and Escondido, Democrat Terra Lawson-Remer, an economist and former senior advisor in President Obama’s Treasury Department, has widened her lead over Republican Supervisor Kristin Gaspar.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.

Share this story

 

Full election results

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter