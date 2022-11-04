A beach closure was in effect at a Del Mar beach on Nov. 4, 2022 following a shark attack. (KSWB)

A woman was injured Friday when she was bitten by a shark near Del Mar, a city lifeguard confirmed to KTLA siser station KSWB.

The shark attack happened shortly after 10 a.m. in the Del Mar beach area between 15th and 17th streets. The shark bit the woman on the leg, lifeguards say.

The woman and a man were swimming in the ocean together when the attack happened and both were able to safely make it back to shore.

The woman was treated for injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.

It is not yet know which type of shark was involved in the attack.

Beach closure signs were posted in the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.