Woman convicted of killing her newborn grandson in Bakersfield home over fear of family shame

A Bakersfield woman was convicted Wednesday of killing her newborn grandson because she feared her family wound be shamed over the fact that her 15-year-old daughter had given birth, according to news reports.

A Kern County jury found Beant Kaur Dhillon, 45, guilty of first degree murder, KGET-TV reported.

Investigators said Dhillon drowned the baby after her teen daughter gave birth inside a bathroom in the family’s southwest Bakersfield home, according to prosecutors. Dhillon and a nephew then buried the body in her backyard in 2018.

Dhillon’s daughter informed detectives that she was told the baby was taken somewhere to be adopted. Later the girl found out the baby was dead and told a social worker at school, who contacted police.

She killed the child to hide that her daughter had been pregnant out of fear over what the Sikh community would think, said prosecutor John Allen.

Allen said it was a “correct, just” verdict.

Defense attorney David Torres said he was disappointed with the verdict.

Dhillon faces 25 years to life in prison when she’s sentenced Jan. 21.