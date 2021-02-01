Woman dies after car flies off PCH into surf in Ventura County

A vehicle flew off the Pacific Coast Highway early Monday, landing upside down in the surf at Thornhill Broome Beach in Ventura County and killing the driver, authorities said.

Ventura County Fire Department rescuers responded to the call around 1:40 a.m. Monday.

Crashing waves initially hampered rescuers’ access to the vehicle, requiring it to be pulled onto the sand, fire Capt. Robert Welsbie said.

The driver, a woman, was dead when rescuers reached her, Welsbie said.

