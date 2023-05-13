A woman with three prior DUI convictions was arrested after she allegedly drove drunk and refused to leave the drive-thru of a southwest Bakersfield Taco Bell, according to a court filing.

Demetra Bailey, 39, has pleaded not guilty to two felony DUI charges, resisting arrest and driving while her license was suspended or revoked for driving under the influence, according to court records. She’s due back in court June 16, KTLA sister station KGET reports.

On Jan. 4, police were called to the Taco Bell at 6619 Panama Lane to a report of a motorist who appeared to be under the influence and refused to leave the drive-thru, according to a warrant filed in Superior Court. An officer arrived and activated his vehicle’s emergency lights.

Bailey reversed her vehicle and tried to drive out of the lane but went over the curb, an officer said in the warrant. Her vehicle got stuck and she ran but was caught after a short chase, the warrant says.