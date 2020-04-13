Man killed in Bakersfield standoff after allegedly killing woman, abducting his 2-year-old son

A man has died in a standoff with authorities in Kern County after he allegedly fatally shot a woman and abducted his 2-year-old son, triggering an Amber Alert late Sunday, officials told KTLA sister station KGET in Bakersfield.

Officials found the child safe before the standoff, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The series of events unfolded when deputies responded to a call about a shooting victim at a residence in the 7800 block of Florence Street at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officers arrived to find a woman with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Office said. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators requested an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old boy “related to the case,” the Sheriff’s Office said, offering no information about the child’s relationship to the shooting victim.

Just after 11 p.m., the California Highway Patrol issued an alert on behalf of the Sheriff’s Office, saying that 36-year-old Javier Vidal abducted his 2-year-old son Elias Vidal.

The two were last seen at around 8:30 p.m. in Lamont, the alert said, adding that the father should be considered armed and dangerous. CHP also released information about a 2003 Mitsubishi involved in the alleged abduction.

The Sheriff’s Office said the boy was found safe at 11:10 p.m. but did not disclose a location.

At 11:35 p.m., authorities said Vidal was discovered with the vehicle in the 2900 block of Taft Highway in Bakersfield, about 9 miles away from the Lamont home where the woman was shot. A SWAT team responded to the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In a 2:44 a.m. statement, the last update publicly released by the Sheriff’s Office, the agency urged the public to avoid the area amid an ongoing “situation.”

Officials said the man was killed in the standoff, KGET reported. The Sheriff’s Office provided no further details.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the “secret witness line” at 661-322-4040 and refer to case number 2020-00054387.

