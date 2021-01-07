Woman killed in Capitol riot shooting ID’d by family as San Diego resident

A San Diego woman was identified by her husband as the person who was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon when pro-Trump rioters breached the U.S. Capitol building, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

The husband of 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt confirmed to KSWB that his wife was killed in the violence at the Capitol. However, he said he has yet to hear from authorities on the East Coast.

Officials have not yet publicly identified Babbit as the victim, though Washington, D.C., law enforcement were expected to hold a news conference around 7:30 p.m. PT.

The rioters stormed the Capitol Wednesday afternoon as Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Lawmakers have since reconvened to continue the process.

BREAKING: Family confirms woman shot & killed at Capitol is Ashli Babbit. She owned a business in San Diego w/ her huband who did not come to DC. “I really dont know why she decided to do this,” her mother-in-law tells me. Police have not confirmed circumstances of shooting pic.twitter.com/OOYpNWpMLg — Lindsay Watts (@LindsayAWatts) January 7, 2021