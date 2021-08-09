Woman ‘spooked’ by man opening car door accidentally drives off Santa Cruz cliff

A woman accidentally launched her sedan over a 30-foot cliff in Santa Cruz on Saturday night but survived after the car landed on a ledge.

“Luckily, we didn’t have to do a recovery from the ocean,” said Kelvin Ramer, owner of Auto Care Towing, who was called to the scene near the lighthouse on West Cliff Drive just before midnight.

The woman suffered a “very minor” injury to her foot. No one else was injured.

According to police, the woman was “spooked” when a man opened her car door, believing it was his family’s vehicle.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.