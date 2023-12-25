The South Coast Air Quality Management District has announced that wood-burning restrictions originally issued for Monday in Southern California will now be extended through Tuesday.

AQMD managers issued the Christmas Day No-Burn Alert due to an anticipated spike in particulate air pollution, which includes smoke, car exhaust, dust, soot and pollen, the district said.

As of midday Monday, smog measurements were generally in the “good” to “moderate” range, according to the AQMD’s map on KTLA.com.

The burning ban covers everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, including Orange County, non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside and San Bernadino counties, through Dec. 26.

A map showing the areas of Southern California covered by a No-Burn Alert for Christmas Day and Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. (South Coast AQMD)

It prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs unless your home relies solely on wood for heat, the district said.

Mountain communities above 3,000 feet in elevation, the Coachella Valley and the High Desert are exempt.

“Particles in wood smoke – also known as fine particulate matter or PM2.5 – can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems (including asthma attacks), increases in emergency room visits and hospitalizations,” the district said in its alert.

According to the AQMD’s website, those who are caught violating air pollution rules could face criminal or civil liability as determined by city, county or state prosecutors.