Workplace regulators’ vote could leave California with lingering mask restrictions

California workforce regulators are set to vote Thursday on updating certain employer pandemic safety rules, and they’ve recommended a July 31 date for new masking rules instead of adopting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mid-June deadline.

The revised rules being considered by the California Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board have relatively few changes from an earlier proposal that drew extensive criticism from business and agricultural groups.

Mark Mester reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 2, 2021.