Workplaces are filling up with employees who have COVID

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A complaint filed by four workers at fast-food chain Jack in the Box alleges management at a location in Folsom dissuaded workers who reported feeling sick from quarantining and allowed them to work without masks. Above, an employee serves a customer at another location. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

A complaint filed by four workers at fast-food chain Jack in the Box alleges management at a location in Folsom dissuaded workers who reported feeling sick from quarantining and allowed them to work without masks. Above, an employee serves a customer at another location. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Maria Bernal, an employee at a Jack in the Box in Folsom, Calif., couldn’t read the orders popping up on her screen. Her vision was blurry, her hands shook from chills and her head felt heavy.

A pharmacist told her she probably had COVID-19. When she told her boss, the manager told Bernal to keep working.

“Don’t worry, everyone has it, you can still work. Just wear a mask and don’t tell anyone,” the manager said, according to a Jan. 14 complaint Bernal filed with Sacramento County’s public health department.

As the Omicron variant knocked out swaths of the labor force, people in a variety of jobs — fast-food workers, grocery clerks, teachers — say they have been under immense pressure to report to work while feeling sick or having tested positive with the virus.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

 

Latest News

More News