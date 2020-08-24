Worry grows as looters target wildfire evacuees in the Santa Cruz Mountains

A bicycle and palm tree burn at a residence during the LNU Lightning Complex fire in the Spanish Flat area of Napa, California on Aug. 18, 2020. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Thousands have been driven from their homes by the wildfire burning in the Santa Cruz Mountains south of San Francisco and authorities say criminals are taking advantage by burglarizing vacant homes.

At least 13 people have been arrested on suspicion of looting or planning to loot neighborhoods in Santa Cruz County.

Sheriff Jim Hart said Sunday more arrests are likely as at least 100 officers patrol evacuation zones. Some of the arrests came from community tips, including from residents who spotted suspicious activity on their home security cameras.

Hart vowed to catch the thief who broke into a fire commander’s vehicle and stole personal items, including a wallet.

“It’s sickening that one of our Fire Ground Commanders, while out taking care of business and directing firefighting crews, somebody entered his department vehicle and stole his wallet and drained his bank account,” a Cal Fire official said in a briefing.

All inquiries regarding this incident should be directed to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. #CZULightningComplex pic.twitter.com/u8PFPfmOk8 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) August 23, 2020