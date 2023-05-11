Whether you are looking for a restaurant serving classic American dishes or somewhere with more unique options, Yelp’s list of the Top 100 Brunch Spots for Mother’s Day will help you find the perfect place to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Golden State residents won’t have to travel far to find the ideal brunch location for the mothers in their lives. Multiple California brunch spots were named among the “best” brunch locations across the U.S.

Yelp identified restaurants in the breakfast and brunch category and then ranked those locations using various factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

This is where California brunch spots ranked on the list:

3rd:The Wild Chive in Long Beach

5th: Immigrant Son Caffe in Ventura

7th: Creamy Spoon French Bistro in Glendale

10th: The Getaway Café in Meyers

12th: Don’s Country Kitchen in Oceanside

23rd: Toast Murrieta in Murrieta

34th: Lapisara Eatery in San Francisco

36th: Maison Cafe & Market in Dana Point

52nd: Havana in Walnut Creek

53rd: Cups Café in Palm Desert

The top-rated brunch spot according to the list was Cafe Kacao in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The complete list can be found on Yelp’s blog.

While the ideal time to book a reservation for Mother’s Day has passed, Yelp is allowing its users to join virtual waitlists for restaurants that utilize the Yelp Waitlist program.