Yolo County businesses face $10,000 fines for ignoring coronavirus safety rules amid 200% spike in cases

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Barbara Meier, right, wears a face mask as picks up her drink order from Philz Coffee in Davis on April 27, 2020. (Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press)

Barbara Meier, right, wears a face mask as picks up her drink order from Philz Coffee in Davis on April 27, 2020. (Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press)

Not complying with public health and safety measures just got costly in Yolo County.

After seeing a more than 200% spike in coronavirus cases in the past month, Yolo County officials passed an ordinance allowing code officers to fine businesses up to $10,000 for not complying with state and county health orders, including not wearing a mask.

The ordinance, which went into effect Tuesday, is the first enforcement pledge by a Northern California county. Several Southern California cities, including West Hollywood, Santa Monica and Beverly Hills, have imposed similar — albeit less expensive — fines in recent weeks.

“The recent rapid spike in the numbers of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 necessitates an increase in enforcement,” Gary Sandy, chair of the county’s Board of Supervisors, said of Tuesday’s 5-0 vote. “These efforts will primarily focus on those that fail to take appropriate measures to protect the public.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter