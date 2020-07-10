Yolo County businesses face $10,000 fines for ignoring coronavirus safety rules amid 200% spike in cases

Barbara Meier, right, wears a face mask as picks up her drink order from Philz Coffee in Davis on April 27, 2020. (Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press)

Not complying with public health and safety measures just got costly in Yolo County.

After seeing a more than 200% spike in coronavirus cases in the past month, Yolo County officials passed an ordinance allowing code officers to fine businesses up to $10,000 for not complying with state and county health orders, including not wearing a mask.

The ordinance, which went into effect Tuesday, is the first enforcement pledge by a Northern California county. Several Southern California cities, including West Hollywood, Santa Monica and Beverly Hills, have imposed similar — albeit less expensive — fines in recent weeks.

“The recent rapid spike in the numbers of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 necessitates an increase in enforcement,” Gary Sandy, chair of the county’s Board of Supervisors, said of Tuesday’s 5-0 vote. “These efforts will primarily focus on those that fail to take appropriate measures to protect the public.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.