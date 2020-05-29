Yolo County ditches its local shelter in place order, but state order remains

While Yolo County was under shelter-in-place orders, officials in one of its cities, West Sacramento, asked residents to display teddy bears in their windows to create a “bear hunt” for children to spot while on walks as schools and playgrounds remained closed. (City of West Sacramento, Government/ Facebook)

Yolo County lifted its shelter-in-place order Thursday, but stressed that county residents must still comply with the state’s stay-at-home order.

While the local order is now rescinded, county residents must still follow the state’s order, which is still in effect and sets the guidelines for when and how businesses and activities are allowed to reopen.

At the same time, the county’s new health order mandates that all residents wear face coverings in public and adhere to social distancing.

“Businesses are also responsible for enforcing and specifying policies at their establishment for the public and staff to follow,” county officials said in a statement. “Everyone has a role to play in keeping our communities safe and healthy.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

In case people had questions after the press release we sent out – yes, face coverings are still mandatory in Yolo County and we are ALL still under the State's Stay At Home orders. We all have a part to play in the health of our communities, cities, towns, and neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/STPmHtUw5c — YoloCountyCA (@YoloCountyCA) May 29, 2020