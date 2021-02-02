Yosemite National Park reopens partially under blanket of snow

A view of El Capitan is reflected in the Merced River at sunset. The park received several feet of snow during a storm in January 2021. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)

Yosemite National Park has reopened — or at least part of it has.

The latest park closure was Jan. 19 because of a windstorm that toppled hundreds of trees, including 15 in the park’s Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias.

Other recent park closures occurred from March 20-June 11 because of the pandemic, then from Sept. 17-24 because of smoky air from the nearby Creek fire in the Sierra National Forest.

Rangers reopened most of the park Monday, including all of Yosemite Valley. But the park’s southern entrance, Wawona Road (Highway 41) will remain closed indefinitely, as will the Wawona, Badger Pass, Tunnel View and Mariposa Grove areas.

