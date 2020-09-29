Yosemite National Park will no longer require day-use reservation beginning Nov. 1

The Yosemite Valley at Yosemite National Park is shown on June 11, 2020. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Yosemite National Park will reopen to drive-up traffic on Nov. 1, dropping the day-use reservation system that has limited access since June.

That system, which capped bookings through recreation.gov at about 1,700 passes per day, aimed to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. Most days have been sold out well in advance.

“It’s been maxed every day,” spokesman Scott Gediman said on Tuesday.

Because the number of visitors declines in fall, Gediman said, “We feel that the numbers that we’re going to see starting in November are going to be manageable.”

