Yosemite reservations now open ahead of park’s famed ‘firefall’

A chance to see the natural “firefall” glow in Yosemite National Park in mid-February requires patience, clear skies, water, the right weather conditions — and now a day-use reservation. For at least the month of February, the park is requiring all day visitors to make advance reservations. The park started taking reservations at 8 a.m. Monday, and passes are expected to go quickly.

Each year thousands are drawn to see the light phenomenon that looks like orange lava flowing down the 1,575-foot Horsetail Fall on the east side of El Capitan. It only lasts a few weeks.

Anyone planning to visit the park between Feb. 8 and Feb. 28 (see best firefall dates below) needs to make a reservation at recreation.gov. You won’t be allowed into the park after Feb. 8 without one; this applies to pass holders too. Reservations are free, but there’s a $2 handling fee. Travelers with reservations at a campground or lodge don’t need to make a day-use permit.

What if you miss out on getting a reservation today? The park is releasing 80% of the reservations Monday and will release another 20% day by day, 48 hours ahead of time. So mark your calendar if you want to visit during the best sunset times to see the firefall.

