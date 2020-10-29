‘You don’t see this everyday’: Grenade launcher found during traffic stop in San Diego

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
San Diego police said they found this grenade launcher during a traffic stop.(San Diego Police Department)

San Diego police said they found this grenade launcher during a traffic stop.(San Diego Police Department)

A routine traffic stop in a residential neighborhood in San Diego earlier this month turned up a couple of unusual items, most notably a small grenade launcher, San Diego police said Wednesday.

In a Twitter post, the department shared photos of the finds made in the 11 p.m. Oct. 15 traffic stop in Del Cerro. A search of the car also turned up a stun gun that looked like a cellphone, and a loaded handgun.

Officers stopped the vehicle for expired tags, Sgt. Matthew Botkin said. The driver had a suspended license. The owner of the car was in the passenger seat.

Officers found a loaded handgun in the glove box, Botkin said. In a backpack in the front seat, they found an M203 grenade launcher, which is illegal in California. The grenade launcher can be attached to a rifle and can shoot 40 mm rounds.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

KTLA Election Guide

More election coverage

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter