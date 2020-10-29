‘You don’t see this everyday’: Grenade launcher found during traffic stop in San Diego

A routine traffic stop in a residential neighborhood in San Diego earlier this month turned up a couple of unusual items, most notably a small grenade launcher, San Diego police said Wednesday.
In a Twitter post, the department shared photos of the finds made in the 11 p.m. Oct. 15 traffic stop in Del Cerro. A search of the car also turned up a stun gun that looked like a cellphone, and a loaded handgun.
Officers stopped the vehicle for expired tags, Sgt. Matthew Botkin said. The driver had a suspended license. The owner of the car was in the passenger seat.
Officers found a loaded handgun in the glove box, Botkin said. In a backpack in the front seat, they found an M203 grenade launcher, which is illegal in California. The grenade launcher can be attached to a rifle and can shoot 40 mm rounds.
