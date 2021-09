Doctor Delkhah Shahin checks on a 34-year-old, unvaccinated, COVID-19 patient at Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center on Sept. 2, 2021. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

As the Delta variant brought another wave of COVID-19 infections this summer, the age of those being hospitalized with the illness has dropped significantly in some parts of California compared to earlier surges.

That’s because younger people are being vaccinated at lower rates.

This age gap is causing growing concern among healthcare professionals and bringing new calls to get younger people vaccinated.

