iOS 17 Public Beta is here, and it’s packed with little ways to make the iPhone more useful.

Although anyone can download the test software for free, proceed with caution, as this version is still unfinished, and there might be bugs.

I only recommend installing it on a secondary device or if you know what you’re doing, because you might lose data or have issues that cause your phone to stop working.

If you do choose to install it, be sure to back up your phone first.

With all of that said, here’s a look at some of the new features.

Contact Posters is a new feature that lets you customize what the screen looks like when you call someone else’s iPhone. Think of it as a personalized Caller ID. You can change your photo, background, name and image.

NameDrop is a new feature that makes exchanging contact information easier than ever. All you have to do is hold two iPhones together. It’s an extension of AirDrop that no doubt will come in handy when you meet someone new.

StandBy is a new feature that lets you see information on your iPhone screen when it’s charging on its side.

You can display the time, calendar, photos, widgets and more. This will work a bit differently depending on which iPhone model you have. If you have an iPhone 14 Pro (or later), the StandBy display will always show; for other phones you’ll have to tap the screen.

Apple Maps has its fans and continues to get new features. Now, you can download specific areas so you can use maps and directions offline. This is a feature Google Maps has had for a while (type “OK Maps” into the search bar to activate it) but good to have when there’s no cellular or the connection is spotty.

One interesting security feature lets you use your old passcode if you forget the new one. You’ll be able to enter the old code for a grace period of 72 hours.

Speaking of codes, how many one-time code authentication codes do you have lingering in your texts? Now, iOS 17 can automatically delete them when you’re finished using them.

In Reminders, the app can now automatically sort your grocery list into departments. It’s not always perfect, but it’s helpful if you like to stay organized and it’s fun to watch the app work it’s magical sorting.

One big change? You no longer have to say “Hey, Siri.” You can now just say “Siri” to activate the assistant hands free. If you don’t like change, no worries, both commands will still work.

Speaking of voice, dictation is improved, and Messages is getting a bigger, bolder attachment menu.

One new feature inside there is called Check In. Activate this feature and a friend or family member will be notified automatically when you arrive safely at a location.

Finally, one more interesting feature is called Personal Voice. This allows you to recreate a “Siri” version of your own voice. I had to read 150 phrases, then it took the phone about 24 hours to generate the voice model.

Does it sound like me? Sort of, but this technology will only get better.