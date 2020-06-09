Calls for change: How to be an ally

Gyms across the country are dropping their affiliation with CrossFit over the company's response to last week's protests.

Gym owners say they were dismayed by CrossFit's failure to quickly put out a statement expressing solidarity with protesters or support for black athletes, as dozens of corporations did in the days following George Floyd's death. Then on Saturday, CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman posted several controversial tweets referencing Floyd's death and the coronavirus pandemic, sparking outrage online.