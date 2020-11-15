Caltrans worker struck by vehicle on 10 Fwy in Pomona

A Caltrans worker was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle while working on the westbound 10 Freeway near Kellogg Drive early Sunday morning.

The collision happened around 12:40 a.m. and involved a Ford Mustang that was found facing the wrong direction on the freeway with its windshield smashed, according to California Highway Patrol and video from the scene.

It’s unclear what led to the collision and no information was available on the injured worker’s condition.

Gene Kang reports from Pomona for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 15, 2020.