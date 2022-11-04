Investigators dig up a Mercedes-Benz from the backyard of an Atherton mansion on Oct. 21, 2022. (KRON4 image)

The car found in the backyard of a Bay Area mansion is believed to possibly have been buried for insurance fraud purposes, according to a press release on Thursday from the Atherton Police Department.

Police identified the car as a 1991 Mercedes Benz 500 SL, which was reported stolen in September 1992, KTLA sister station KRON reports.

Police said the car was buried sometime during the 1990s. It was buried approximately 4 to 5 feet into the ground.

KRON first reported the news on Oct. 20 when police found the Mercedes-Benz buried at a residence on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue. The car was found while crews were working on a landscaping project.

On Friday, Oct. 21, a cadaver dog was brought to the scene and made an indication of possible human remains at the burial site. A day later, the car was taken to a San Mateo County lab. A cadaver dog was then brought back to the scene, and no evidence was found to reveal that human remains were present.