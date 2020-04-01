Central CA Rep. Devin Nunes slams state’s decision to keep schools closed, calls it ‘way overkill’

Rep. Devin Nunes attends a hearing concerning 2016 Russian interference tactics in the U.S. elections in Washington, D.C., on March 28, 2019. (Credit: Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Republican Congressman Devin Nunes criticized California’s strict social distancing restrictions and stay-at-home rules and said people needed to get back to work soon to prevent more economic distress.

“The schools were just canceled out here in California, which is way overkill,” Nunes said. “It’s possible kids could have gone back to school in two weeks, four weeks.”

Nunes said he was optimistic about a vaccine for the virus being developed and that the nation needed to focus on getting people back to work over the next week or two weeks. “I don’t believe we can wait until the end of April,” he said.

Nunes’ comments on Fox News conflict with urgent guidance from local, state and federal governments as well as from medical experts who say the restrictions on movement are essential to slowing the virus and preventing many deaths.

