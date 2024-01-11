CES is all about big ideas on display.

“I love CES because you get to see the future tech, we’re seeing everything in concept and prototype phase that may or may not come to market, but it doesn’t matter because it’s cool to see it actually working,” said Trisha Hershberger, a content creator attending the show.

CES 2024 in Las Vegas is a combination of media, exhibitors and industry pros, all there to see what’s new and what’s next.

“Not only … new things, but to remind us just how great technology is and how pervasive it is in our lives and how many things we might take for granted and it’s just fun to try out new things,” said content creator and host Joshua Vergara.

Samsung is showing off the world’s first transparent MicroLED screen. It looks like something you would see in a stadium instead of the glass walls at the end of rows.

Not to be outdone, LG is showing off the world’s first 4K Wireless Transparent OLED TV. It’s 77 inches and the setup was quite elaborate.

Of course, we didn’t get pricing on either of these models.

Another interesting TV find: Austrian company C SEED is demoing a 137-inch folding TV. I had to convince them to fold and unfold it for our cameras, as they were only doing it once an hour.

The process takes about 90 seconds and the TV starts at about $150,000.

Why would you need something like this? A company rep gave the example that if you have a penthouse with amazing views the screen disappears when you want the outside view. They also admitted it’s also a bit of a spectacle for guests.

If foldable isn’t your thing, how about rollable?

AWOL says they have the best-selling Ultra Short Throw Laser Projectors in the world. The setup doesn’t take up too much space and the projector creates a picture that’s 100 inches or more.

The full setup is $6,000 to 15,000 dollars.

LG TVs are getting Google Cast support, starting with 2024 models.

This means you can share content from your phone to the screen.

That now includes TikTok, the app announced at CES that it just got the Cast feature.

And remember TiVo? It is one of my all-time favorite tech gadgets, but sadly, streaming and on-demand video made DVR recording sort of irrelevant.

Now, the brand is making a comeback, this time as a Smart TV operating system. The first model is from Sharp and it will be available in Europe. No word on U.S. partners just yet.

Finally, if you’re thinking of ditching the TV completely, “reality” glasses are everywhere at the show.

Perhaps inspired by Apple’s Vision Pro, the glasses let you see computer screens, entertainment and more, right in front of your eyes. It’s all projected into mid-air, and depending on the glasses, they can be augmented reality, virtual reality or a combination of both.

I tried on a few of those glasses and while they’re not quite as good as Apple’s… the technology is promising.