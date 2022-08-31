A San Fernando Valley man pleaded guilty Wednesday to stalking and cyberstalking two sisters, the United States Attorney’s Office announced.

Alex Scott Roberts, 27, admitted to stalking the sisters by harassing them online and through text messages in July and August 2020.

After one of the sisters and her family told Roberts she didn’t want to be in contact with him, he created a Craiglist ad that falsely advertised an open room at her house. The ad detailed that prospective renters could “stop by anytime,” according to Roberts’ plea agreement.

The Chatsworth native then sent anonymous messages to one of the sister’s friends, threatening to share nude photos and rape her if the friend didn’t share her number with Roberts.

On Aug. 12, 2020, Roberts sent frightening text messages to the other sister, threatening to kill her, prosecutors said.

“Think I’m joking watch u will see. but then again, u won’t be alive to see it. I have a sniper at the window shall I shoot…respond, or I shoot.” the message said in part.

In another case, Roberts sent intimidating direct messages through Instagram to a 15-year-old girl whose identity wasn’t disclosed. In those messages, Roberts claimed to have nude photos of the girl and threatened to send them to the girl’s parents unless she sent him more nude photos.

The 15-year-old complied, but Roberts continued to harass her.

Roberts faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced in December.