Chino Hills teacher asked to self-quarantine after spouse has indirect contact with COVID-19 patient

An elementary school teacher in Chino Hills has been asked to self-quarantine after the school learned the employee’s spouse had indirectly come in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-9, the Chino Valley Unified School District said Thursday.

Officials learned on Wednesday that the employee, who teaches at Chaparral Elementary School located at 4849 Bird Farm Rd., is the spouse of a person who came in contact with people at their work who had come in contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.

The San Bernardino Department of Public Health was immediately notified.

“Because our employee was so far removed from the situation, drastic measures are not necessary,” Norm Enfield, superintendent of CVUSD, said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, we have asked our employee to self-isolate for 14 days.”

Chaparral Elementary underwent a deep cleaning and disinfecting on Wednesday night, Enfield said, and classes were underway as normal.