DUI arrests are piling up this holiday weekend.

The California Highway Patrol shared on Saturday that during the first 12 hours of their Maximum Enforcement Period for Labor Day weekend they made 288 DUI arrests across the state.

Numbers through Saturday haven’t been released.

The increased presence of officers will continue until 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

According to the CHP, during the 2021 Labor Day weekend Maximum Enforcement Period, 43 people were killed in car crashes on California roads.

CHP officers also made a total of 985 DUI arrests and issued over 6,000 speeding tickets statewide during the Maximum Enforcement Period.