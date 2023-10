While it maybe the spooky season, the city of Commerce is gearing up for Christmas with the installation of a Christmas tree at the Citadel Outlets.

The massive tree arrived at the shopping center Friday morning after a three-day journey from San Juan Capistrano.

Crews will be working on decorating the tree for the next few weeks with thousands of lights and ornaments.

The Christmas tree lighting will take place on Nov. 11, less than a week before Thanksgiving.