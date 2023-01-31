Those needing to fill up their tanks on Wednesday might want to stop by Circle K, as they will be offering discounts on their fuel for a period of the day, according to the gas station and convenience store chain.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, select Circle K locations will be offering $0.40 off per gallon as a part of their “Fuel Day” promotion.

By visiting circlek.com and using the store locator feature, drivers can find out which stores are participating in their areas.

There will be 220 participating locations among Orange, Riverside, Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Sacramento counties.