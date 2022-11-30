Two display cases from the Biltmore Theatre and a gown worn in “Gone with the Wind” are headed to auction on Dec. 7, 2022 (Bonhams)

Film historians and movie buffs have the opportunity to bid on iconic Hollywood history in an upcoming auction.

Auction house Bonhams is holding a Classic Hollywood auction on Dec. 7, and it features some seminal pieces of cinema history.

Included in the auction is a pair of 1920s-era display cases from the once-proud Biltmore Theatre.

The theater opened on March 3, 1924 with a production of the musical, “Sally.” The opening was covered by the Los Angeles Times and hosted by Will Rogers, according to Bonhams. The event was rumored to be attended by Charlie Chaplin, among other A-listers of the time.

The Biltmore Theater operated for several decades and hosted a variety of touring Broadway shows, as well as served as a screening theater for hit films from the early days of Hollywood.

In 1964, the theater closed and was later demolished. It’s since been replaced by the Biltmore Court and Tower. The display cases that are up for auction once hung outside the theater’s entrance on 5th Street and they can be seen in photographs from throughout the theater’s lifetime.

The display cases head to auction with a starting bid of $4,000.

Bonhams describes the pieces as “two wrought iron exterior theater display cases with glass hinged windows, featuring sculpted mask and palmette finials atop engaged columns and a decorative cornice with ‘BILTMORE THEATRE’ in relief lettering.”

The cases have two inserts for legendary films, including the 1950 reissue of the Charlie Chaplin classic “City Lights,” and the 1962 Bond flick, “Dr. No.”

If display cases aren’t quite your speed, but you still want to own a piece of history, other interesting items are up for bidding.

Included in the Bonhams auction is a rare correction script for “Citizen Kane,” which “solves the mystery on how Orson Welles shot the final film.” That piece has an estimated auction value of $25,000 to $35,000.

There’s also a script of the 1994 Tarantino classic “Pulp Fiction” with a written note from actor Danny DeVito which reads, “This script is not to be reproduced or distributed without authorization from Danny DeVito. To do so will result in unpleasant consequences involving Italians from New Jersey. Thank you. D.D.” Bonhams estimates the value of that piece to be about $2,000 to 3,000.

But perhaps the most culturally significant item up for auction is Scarlett O’Hara’s honeymoon gown from “Gone with the Wind.” The dress was worn by actress Vivien Leigh and is the only version worn by Leigh during the famous scene.

Bonhams has listed the item with a starting bid of $100,000.

“In the lead role as Scarlett O’Hara, Vivien Leigh became a break-out star, winning the Academy Award for Best Actress, and is remembered for a talented depiction of a complex character. Also leaving a lasting impact were the hundreds of lavish costumes designed by Walter Plunkett for the film, the colors, textures, accessories, patterns, accents, and details of which are a feast for the eye and a marvel of construction,” Bonhams wrote in its auction catalog.

There are other important Hollywood artifacts in the auction, including more from the set of “Gone with the Wind.” The auction showing begins Dec. 3 in Los Angeles and concludes on Dec. 6.

For more information about the Classic Hollywood auction, click here.

The auction will take place at 10 a.m. live at Bonhams’ L.A. location in Hollywood.