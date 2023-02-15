Parts of Southern California experienced some dangerous winter conditions Wednesday morning.

The Grapevine portion of the 5 Freeway was closed by snow overnight, though it reopened early Wednesday morning.

Additionally, the National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for the Inland Empire.

The cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario, Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga and Corona are expected to see temperatures as low as 27 degrees until 8 a.m. Wednesday, then again from midnight to 8 a.m. Thursday.

“Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the NWS said.