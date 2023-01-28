A Clemson University basketball player is recovering after suffering a nightmare of an injury.

After lifting weights this week, Brevin Galloway took a nap and awoke to find that his testicles had “exploded,” he said on Instagram.

He added on Twitter that “Idk what happened today but it was the worst pain I’ve ever experienced … we good though.”

A Clemson Athletics spokesman told KTLA sister station WSPA Friday that Galloway, a sixth-year senior guard who previously played for College of Charleston and Boston College, is listed as day-to-day with an abdominal injury.

Reports attribute the injury to testicular torsion, a condition that can cut off blood to the testicles, requiring emergency surgery and, in severe cases, removal.

Galloway said the three-hour surgery was successful and everything has been “reduced to a normal size.”

In the meantime, Galloway is cashing in on his ordeal, something only recently permitted by the loosening of rules around an athlete’s name, image and likeness. NIL deals, as they’re known, allow student-athletes to profit off of their status as sports stars.

Galloway features merchandise that includes several testicle-related puns on his website, brevingalloway.com.

Galloway, who averages 10.6 points per game for the Tigers, will likely miss Saturday’s game against Florida State, and though it’s unclear how long he will be sidelined, this injury will not end his season.

“I will be back in a uniform shortly,” he said. “Go Tigers. I love Clemson.”