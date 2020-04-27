Community, nation honor Lakewood WWII vet on 105th birthday

Neighbors, loved ones, community leaders and the President of the United States all joined Sunday to wish a World War II veteran and Lakewood resident a happy 105th birthday.

Police and fire vehicles paraded by, as well as classic cars. Local mayors and fellow veterans came to pay tribune. President Donald Trump sent a letter of congratulations.

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sam Sachs said he was overwhelmed and grateful for the show of support and respect.

Many community members say they are grateful to call Sachs a neighbor.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 26, 2020.