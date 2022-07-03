(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Congressman Jay Obernolte, R-Big Bear Lake, joined Inside California Politics co-host Frank Buckley to discuss rising gas prices, the Supreme Court’s decision to revers Roe v. Wade, and the January 6th Committee hearing and the new revelations surrounding former President Trump.
Congressman Jay Obernolte discusses gas prices, Roe reversal, Trump
by: Inside California Politics
Posted:
Updated:
