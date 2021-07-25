Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder discusses recent court victory to get on Newsom recall ballot

Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, who recently joined the field of candidates for an upcoming recall election aimed at removing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office, joined Inside California Politics to discuss how he challenged the state to get onto the September recall ballot.

Last week, Elder scored a court victory in Sacramento, where he challenged a decision by state election officials to block him from the recall ballot.

A recent Inside California Politics / Emerson College poll showed Elder was leading the candidates seeking to replace Newsom if voters were to recall him in the Sept. 14 election.

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on July 25, 2021.