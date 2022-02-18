Controversy erupts after parents of Los Alamitos fifth-graders learn of sleeping arrangements at camp

A group of parents of students at Weaver Elementary School in Los Alamitos are upset with the Los Alamitos Unified School District after learning about the sleeping arrangements at a school-organized science camp in San Bernardino County.

“No parent should feel the way I feel after knowing what could have happened to my daughter,” said parent Suzy Johnson.

The parents say their fifth-grade girls told them some of the biologically male counselors at Camp Pali in San Bernardino who use they/them pronouns spent three nights sleeping in cabins with the young girls.

“I contacted the school and asked them if they were able to confirm that there was not a man actually sleeping in the same cabin as the girls. They were not able to confirm that,” added parent Rachel Sandoval.

“Per California law, we place staff in cabins they identify with,” Emmi Teige, assistant director of Camp Pali, confirmed.

Parents say they are not accusing anyone of a crime, but they are angry the school district did not let parents know about the camp policy.

A spokesperson for the district told KTLA the district takes all complaints and concerns seriously and is currently investigating.

These parents say they just want others to be informed of the policy so that they can make decisions for their own families.

“It’s awful that children had to even experience this in fifth-grade camp,” Johnson said. “If I was aware of it and I had initialed something saying this was going to be done at this outdoor science camp, I would have kept my children home.”