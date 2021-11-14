Controversy surrounding Gov. Newsom’s UN climate summit cancellation

CalMatters’ Emily Hoeven and KCBS Radio’s Doug Sovern joined Inside California Politics this week to discuss Gov. Gavin Newsom’s last-minute cancellation of his trip to this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Hoeven said a lack of transparency from the governor’s office complicated her coverage of the story.

“It was quite a logistics nightmare,” Hoeven said. “Right before the governor is supposed to fly to Scotland — just two days before — he abruptly announces he’s not going to go.”

Ultimately it’s up to the governor’s office to be transparent about Newsom’s whereabouts, Sovern said.

“If they had just been a little more forthcoming initially I think it would have gone a little more smoothly for him,” Sovern said. “A lot of that I think you lay at his doorstep for the way they handled the communication.”

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Nov. 14, 2021.