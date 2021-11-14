Controversy surrounding Gov. Newsom’s UN climate summit cancellation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CalMatters’ Emily Hoeven and KCBS Radio’s Doug Sovern joined Inside California Politics this week to discuss Gov. Gavin Newsom’s last-minute cancellation of his trip to this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Hoeven said a lack of transparency from the governor’s office complicated her coverage of the story.

“It was quite a logistics nightmare,” Hoeven said. “Right before the governor is supposed to fly to Scotland — just two days before — he abruptly announces he’s not going to go.”

Ultimately it’s up to the governor’s office to be transparent about Newsom’s whereabouts, Sovern said.

“If they had just been a little more forthcoming initially I think it would have gone a little more smoothly for him,” Sovern said. “A lot of that I think you lay at his doorstep for the way they handled the communication.”

This segment aired on Inside California Politics on Nov. 14, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News