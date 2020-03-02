Convicted murderer accused of carrying stolen gun after Pomona traffic stop

Police seized a stolen, loaded handgun from a documented gang member and convicted murderer during a traffic stop in Pomona on Feb. 29, 2020. (Credit: Pomona Police Department)

Police arrested a documented gang member with a criminal history including a murder conviction after a traffic stop in Pomona on Saturday turned up a loaded, stolen handgun, authorities said.

Samuel Anthony Boyd, 27, of Pomona was taken into custody following the 7:35 p.m. encounter in the 300 block of Guego Avenue, according to the Pomona Police Department and Los Angeles County booking records.

After pulling over a vehicle Boyd was riding in for traffic violations, officers found a loaded pistol that had been reported stolen inside, police said in a written statement. Boyd admitted to possessing the gun.

His criminal history bars him from possessing any firearms, officials said.

“Boyd is also a known documented Pomona gang member and a convicted murderer,” the police statement said.

Details regarding Boyd’s prior murder case were not available Sunday.

A 7-year-old relative of the suspect who was also riding in the vehicle was released to to a legal guardian, police said. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services was notified of the incident and started an investigation.

Boyd was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a loaded firearm by a gang member, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and child endangerment.

Bail for Boyd was set at $35,000 pending his initial court appearance, scheduled for Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court.