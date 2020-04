In late March, Instacart worker Annaliisa Arambula accepted a grocery order that came with a big tip: $55. The store was just down the street, everything the customer wanted was available, and the order seemed to go off without a hitch.

But an hour later, Arambula checked her earnings on the Instacart appand the entire tip was gone, with a message saying the "customer modified the tip post-delivery." She ended up makingjust $8.95 from Instacart on the order.