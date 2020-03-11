1st coronavirus death reported in L.A. County; another case of community spread suspected

Los Angeles County reported its first coronavirus-related death and announced a second case of suspected community transmission Wednesday.

The person who died was a woman over 60 who wasn’t a resident and was visiting friends, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health director Barbara Ferrer said.

The woman had recently traveled extensively over the past month, including having a long layover in South Korea.

Officials also reported six additional positive cases, bringing the total number of cases up to 27 in the county. This also includes the three cases previously reported by the city of Long Beach.

Three of the new reported cases were people who were in contact with a previously identified coronavirus case in the county.

Another case involves a person who had traveled to France and returned home sick. Another case involves someone who had traveled to a religious conference in another state and came in contact with an infected person.

Ferrer said one of the new cases is believed to be L.A. County’s second case of suspected community-acquired infection. That person is hospitalized.

“We all know that there are more cases in our community that have yet to be diagnosed and we need everyone to help us try to slow the spread of this infection,” Ferrer said.

The department said that in the absence of a vaccine, social distancing is “the next best tool” to slow down the spread of an infectious disease.

