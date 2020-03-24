The Metro rail system is seen in Los Angeles in this image that appears on the agency’s website in March 2020.

Two people contracted to work on separate Los Angeles County transportation projects in downtown L.A. and Inglewood have tested positive for the coronavirus, authorities said Tuesday.

Neither of them was involved in daily operations of the Metro bus and rail system, but staffers who had contact with them have been asked to quarantine themselves, according to the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

The agency described one of the patients as a field electrical subcontractor working on Metro’s portal widening and turnback facility project at the red/purple line subway yard in downtown L.A.

That person last visited the site on March 16 and remained in a truck while feeling ill, according to Metro. The individual was tested four days later and received a positive test result on March 22.

Three people who had close contact with the patient did not display any symptoms but were sent home and asked to avoid the work site through at least March 30, Metro said.

Officials described the second patient as a document worker for Walsh Shea Corridor Constructors, the company that’s building the Crenshaw/LAX light rail project. The person worked at an Inglewood office on 111 N. La Brea Ave., seven floors above the space used by Metro employees.

That patient fell ill on March 18 and was hospitalized three days later. Those who worked on the same floor have been notified and placed in quarantine, Metro said.

Metro has ramped up the cleaning of its buses, trains and facilities as it continues to operate.

Amid efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the region, L.A. County’s “safer-at-home” order allows essential sectors and businesses to continue running.

Metro said it has been providing gloves to bus operators and requiring them to use the protective barriers between the driver seat and the passenger section of the bus. Passengers who don’t need to board using the front ramp are also asked to enter and exit the buses through the rear door, Metro said.

Metro is in service for essential travel. Please use rear doors to board buses, the front doors remain available for those who need the boarding ramp. https://t.co/4lV0ZPvKqY pic.twitter.com/HfOO9eMuiS — LA Metro (@metrolosangeles) March 24, 2020